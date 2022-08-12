Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 622,960 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,960 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $37,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 79.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,641. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.94 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.71%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $191,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,923 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

