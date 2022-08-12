Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Pfizer
In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Pfizer Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of PFE traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 714,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,383,124. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $278.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
