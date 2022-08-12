Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 160,236 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,236 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 394,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,699. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

