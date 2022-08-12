Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,062 shares of company stock worth $7,656,531. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

NYSE EW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,737. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

