Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of EFN opened at C$16.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

