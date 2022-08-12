Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:EFN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.85. 453,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,370. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.97.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

