Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EFN. National Bankshares upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE EFN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,370. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.97.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

