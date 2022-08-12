Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

LLY stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.23. 27,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $290.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.32 and its 200-day moving average is $290.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

