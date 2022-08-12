Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 874 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $668,384,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.