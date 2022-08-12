Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.35. 92,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,061. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

