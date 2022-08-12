Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,942 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 379,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,778,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

CL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.72. 42,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,815. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

