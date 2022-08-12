Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 727,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,473,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

