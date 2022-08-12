Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.93. 5,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,703. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $172.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

