Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.8 %

CB stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.30. 5,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,013. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.