Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,697. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

