Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,854 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.45. The stock had a trading volume of 123,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

