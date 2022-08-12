Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EDN remained flat at $6.86 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $300.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
