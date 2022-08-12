Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.70.

EHC stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,335,000 after purchasing an additional 613,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 524,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

