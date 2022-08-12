Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EFX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.31.

TSE:EFX traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.35. 109,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,243. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$569.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$11.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

