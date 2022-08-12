Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.18% and a negative net margin of 4,120.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of WATT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Energous has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Energous by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Energous

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

