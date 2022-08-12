Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.13.
ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Insider Transactions at Enovix
In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $790,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enovix Stock Up 30.8 %
Shares of ENVX stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.73.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
