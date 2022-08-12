Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $321.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $261.00 to $321.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $292.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.88. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.