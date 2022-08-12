EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Update

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

EnQuest Price Performance

ENQUF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENQUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.