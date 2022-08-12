Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENV. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.33.
Shares of ENV opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $85.99.
In other news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Envestnet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
