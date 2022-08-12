EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$86.50 at Raymond James

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$85.50 to C$86.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their price target on EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.69.

Shares of EQB traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.55. EQB has a 52-week low of C$50.68 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQB will post 9.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 10.57%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

