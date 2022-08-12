Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.