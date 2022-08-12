Evedo Price Hits $0.0373 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $547,183.53 and $67,348.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,245.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

