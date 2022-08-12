Evercore ISI Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $91.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $91.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.75.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,482,907. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.