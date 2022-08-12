Evercore ISI Boosts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $73.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.57.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

