Evercore ISI Trims Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price to $83.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.89.
Henry Schein Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
