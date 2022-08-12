Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $108.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

