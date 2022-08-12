ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 30.4% Higher This Week

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $72,776.81 and $40.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002403 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000318 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

