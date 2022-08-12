Fair Oaks Income Limited Declares Dividend of $0.03 (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of FA17 opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Friday. Fair Oaks Income has a 12-month low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £2.69 million and a PE ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.67.
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
