FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

FB Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.06. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FB Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Stories

