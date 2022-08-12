FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.24 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.