Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Position Lifted by Norwood Investment Partners LP

Norwood Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for approximately 10.5% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Ferguson worth $17,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 326.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 131,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ferguson by 1,284.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.56. 3,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

