Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $176.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

