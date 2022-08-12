First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lowered First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. First Financial has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61.

First Financial Increases Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 118,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

