First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 941,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Foundation by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Foundation Price Performance

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. 3,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

