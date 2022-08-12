First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

