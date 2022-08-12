First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

FCEF stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

