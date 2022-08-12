First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for First Watch Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

FWRG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 255.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

