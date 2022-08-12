First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Raised to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $173.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

