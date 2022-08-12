Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FND. UBS Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of FND stock opened at $89.14 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

