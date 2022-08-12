FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.64.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.86. 3,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average is $118.16. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FMC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FMC by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FMC by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FMC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.