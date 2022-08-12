Font (FONT) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week

Font (FONT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Font coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges. Font has a total market cap of $109,948.11 and $761.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Font has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Font alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,384.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00127995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00066280 BTC.

About Font

FONT is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Font

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.