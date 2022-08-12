ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Cowen

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

