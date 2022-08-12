ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

ForgeRock stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ForgeRock

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

