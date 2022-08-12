Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Fossil Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

In other news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $258,546.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,682.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,215,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $258,546.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at $123,682.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1,781.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,705 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 400,239 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also

