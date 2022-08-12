Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Fossil Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOSL opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Fossil Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1,781.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,705 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 400,239 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fossil Group (FOSL)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.