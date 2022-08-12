Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Fox Factory Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $111.45. 136,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

